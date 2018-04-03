Obituaries

JoAnne Duncan, Sunbright

Mrs. JoAnne Duncan, age 78 of Sunbright, passed away Saturday March 31, 2018. She will most be remembered for her laughter and friendship to so many.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Larry Duncan.

And her parents: Joe and Hazelle Varga.

She is survived by her children: Greg Duncan and Denise Duncan.

Her sister: Alice Spicer.

And her nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Thursday April 5, 2018 at 1:00 PM in the Sunbright Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Duncan family.

