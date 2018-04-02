Obituaries

James “Mike” Graham, Clinton

James “Mike” Graham, age 64 of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Friday, March 30, 2018. Mike graduated from Clinton High School and later received his associate’s degree in Criminal Justice from Roane State Community College. He retired from Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and for many years worked for the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Currently he was a Parole Officer with the State of Tennessee. Mike was a member of the FOP Lodge #25 in Clinton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Alma Graham.

He is survived by:

Loving wife…….. Debra Graham of Clinton

Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow with Bo Overton officiating. His burial will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Sartin Cemetery. Holley Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

