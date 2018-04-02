Obituaries

Edward Warwick, Andersonville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Edward Warwick, age 76 of Andersonville, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018 at his residence. Edward was a member of Twinville Baptist Church in Powell. Throughout his life he loved farming and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virhue and Sephie Lou Warwick; brothers, Dillard and Earl Warwick; sisters, Violet Ezell and Rosie Sexton.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 39 years…….. Patricia Warwick of Andersonville

Daughters……………. Susan Standish & husband Lee of Knoxville

Misty Boling & husband Jason of Powell

Rebecca Warwick of Knoxville

Grandchildren……… Kayley Warwick, Alisha Boling, Erica Boling, and

Barrett Standish

Sisters………………… Cookie Turner of Clinton

Mary Lou Cameron of Andersonville

Linda Davis of Knoxville

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Frank Henegar officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

