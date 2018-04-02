Obituaries
Edward Warwick, Andersonville
Edward Warwick, age 76 of Andersonville, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018 at his residence. Edward was a member of Twinville Baptist Church in Powell. Throughout his life he loved farming and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virhue and Sephie Lou Warwick; brothers, Dillard and Earl Warwick; sisters, Violet Ezell and Rosie Sexton.
He is survived by:
Loving wife of 39 years…….. Patricia Warwick of Andersonville
Daughters……………. Susan Standish & husband Lee of Knoxville
Misty Boling & husband Jason of Powell
Rebecca Warwick of Knoxville
Grandchildren……… Kayley Warwick, Alisha Boling, Erica Boling, and
Barrett Standish
Sisters………………… Cookie Turner of Clinton
Mary Lou Cameron of Andersonville
Linda Davis of Knoxville
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Frank Henegar officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com