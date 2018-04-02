Obituaries

William (Billy) Cook

William “Billy” Cook age 63 went to be with the Lord at his home on March, 30, 2018. He was born in Lynch Kentucky on March 15, 1955. He was a member of Northstar Church in Knoxville. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad on October 2, 2017 after 42 years. He loved to travel, play golf and spend time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all. He is preceded in death by; father William Cook and mother Betty Joe Cook.

He is survived by:

Wife……………… Vicky Lambdin Cook of Clinton

Daughter…. Kelli Jo Cook of Crossville, TN

Son…. William Clint Cook and wife Heather of Knoxville, TN

Sister…. Nancy Gipson and husband Mike of Clinton

Lots of nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:0 pm, Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Donald Adkins officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Wednesday at Piney Grove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Mission of Hope or the Crossville Mission Bible Training Center. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

