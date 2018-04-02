Obituaries

Pyllis E. Ladd, Harriman

Mrs. Pyllis E. Ladd, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away Friday, March 30, 2018 at her residence.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 3, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Hascue Carter officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Piney Grove Cemetery in Harriman (Midtown), Tennessee.

