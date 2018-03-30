Featured

Jones issues denial of latest allegations

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Earlier this week, we reported on the latest allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate workplace behavior against Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk William Jones. The complaint filed last week and obtained through a public records request by WYSH on Tuesday accuses Jones of making unwanted crude, sexual remarks to an employee; sending unwanted, lewd Snap Chat messages–including a picture of himself in a tanning bed; and making unwanted advances. You can read more about that complaint on our website.

Thursday, Jones issued a statement through Knoxville-based Hill City Strategies, which bills itself on its website as a “full service campaigning firm,” once again blaming the allegations on what he called “an orchestrated calendar of attacks telling individuals or groups to release false claims against me building up to the date of this primary election.”

His statement also seems to implicate the media in the ongoing “political attack” by writing, “I am deeply disturbed that these claims find a road to media before any investigation has been started by our HR department.”

Again, WYSH obtained the latest victim statement through an open records request from the Human Resources Department after learning that another woman had come forward with allegations against Jones, who is facing a challenge in the Republican primary for the job from former County Mayor Rex Lynch. The information was not leaked to this radio station and was obtained through the proper channels.

