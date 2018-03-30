Obituaries

Fred Lay, Clinton

Fred Lay, age 86, of Clinton passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Fred was a long- time member of Bethel Baptist Church and was born January 16, 1932 to the late Hesler and Viola Lay.

Fred was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served our country in the Korean Conflict. During his military service, he earned his bachelors of science and a masters of business administration. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Captain after 27 years of service. Following his military career, he served 20 years in The Civil Service in Oak Ridge, TN.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 62 years…….. Joan M. Lay of Clinton

Children………………….. Fred Lay, Jr. & wife Denise of Paoli, PA

Stephanie Lyle & husband Robert of Raleigh, NC

Grandson…………………. Andrew Lay of Paoli, PA

Sister………………………. Elizabeth Wilson & husband Gene of Radcliff, KY

Several nieces and nephews as well as many beloved friends

The family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Bethel Baptist Church with funeral services to follow. His graveside will be 3:30 pm, Saturday at Lay Cemetery in Pioneer, Tennessee with full military honors at graveside. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes will be appreciated. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

