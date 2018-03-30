Obituaries

Brenda Lou Trusler, Knoxville

Brenda Lou Trusler, age 70, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018 at her residence. Brenda was born on July 6, 1947 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Joe and Mable Rose Loving Vinsant. Brenda was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church in Clinton. She loved camping and traveling. Brenda owned and operated Brenda’s Hair Fashions in Lake City for many years. In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her brother, Fred Vinsant.

Survivors

Husband Gary Trusler Sr. Knoxville

Son Gary Trusler Jr.”Mitch” Murfreesboro

Daughter Kelly Trusler Knoxville

Brother Luther Vinsant and Vicci New Mexico

Sister JoAnn West Frisco, NC

Grandchildren Garrett, Taylor, Treece, Brooke, Tara, and Tanner

5 Nieces

3 Nephews

Many great nieces, great nephews, and other dear family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Edgemoor Baptist Church located at 330 Old Emory Rd, Clinton, TN 37716.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Edgemoor Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Miller officiating.

