Obituaries

Frances A. Franklin, Walling (formerly of Kingston)

Frances A. Franklin, age 73 of Walling, TN formerly of Kingston passed from this earth on March 28, 2018 at the Life Care Center in Sparta, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband Leroy Franklin, parents Ellis and Loney Hamilton, two brothers James (Buddy) Hamilton and Jack Hamilton.

She is survived by her daughter Denise (Brian) McKinney of Kingston;

Sister Patsy (Sonny) O’Dell of Walling;

Brother Paul (Becky) Hamilton of Mississippi;

Sister in laws Sue Hamilton of Kingston;

Wanda (Lewis) Capps of Harriman and Patricia (Larry) Cowan of Georgia;

Brother in laws Don Franklin of Kingston;

Paul (Teresa) Franklin of Georgia and Wayne (Wanda) Franklin of Harriman; along with several nieces and nephews and a special aunt Gayle Neenan that Loved her very much.

Funeral 2pm Saturday, March 31, 2018 in the Kyker Chapel with Rev. John Murphy and Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Burial in Kingston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 2pm Saturday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

