Ruby Lorene Hensley Brown,

During the early evening hours of Wednesday, March 28, 2018, our mother, Ruby Lorene Hensley Brown, transitioned from this life into her eternal destination in Heaven surrounded by loving family members. When Jesus called, our Mother departed her earthly existence easily, quickly, and peacefully, and for those who were present, it was beautiful to witness because we believe “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” [2 Corinthians 5:8]. The matriarch of our very large family, our Mom, was known by many names throughout her lifetime including wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The title that is of most significance is that she was a child of God, having accepted Jesus as her Savior at an early age. Her Christian faith was of utmost importance to her.

Our Mom was born on April 16, 1928, in the Windrock Mining Community of Oliver Springs, to Eva Lowe Hensley and Ernest Hensley. She was the 5th of 10 children. She was raised in a Christian home and her father was a Baptist minister. Mom loved the beauty and mountains of East Tennessee, and was a lifelong resident of Anderson County. In her early teen years, Mom met the true and only “love of her life,” Clifton Clyde Brown. They married young and started a family at an early age. Being from a large family, it was only natural that she would also want a large family of her own. It was not always easy — but Mom and Dad did whatever it took to take care of us and provide for us. There was never a shortage of love. Our little home was the comfortable, fun, and loving home where everyone felt welcome at all times. In every family, there is always that “one place” where the extended relatives gather. In our family, this was the home that Mom and Dad provided. There were always extra kids around to play pick-up ball or go swimming in the pond.

Mom worked for many years as a teacher’s aide for the Anderson County School System. Most of her career was spent at the former Daniel Arthur Rehabilitation Center in Oak Ridge working with special needs children. After the school was closed, she was transferred to Clinton Sr. High School. Additionally, Mom drove a little yellow bus, transporting kids safely to and from school for many years. Parents always knew their youngsters were in good hands with Ms. Ruby, and because of her motherly nurturing manner, her students were very attached to her. Mom had a fun nature, loved to laugh and have a good time, and could be quite the practical joker. When the school would have special events and programs, she would be decked out in full costume that she planned and crafted and was often designated as “first place.”

Living in the country, Mom and Dad always planted and harvested a big garden every summer. Mom was an expert canner of fresh garden vegetables that were put away to last us through cold winters. Growing up, there were some special dishes that she made that were always crowd pleasers and family favorites, including her homemade biscuits, chicken n’ dumplins, and homemade banana pudding. Mom was a longtime member of Frost Bottom Missionary Baptist Church in Oliver Springs until its closure a few years ago, and she often attended and recently became a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. She always loved gospel hymns and loved singing duets in church with our Dad as he accompanied on the guitar. Mom was an excellent seamstress and often made our clothes growing up. She also could look at anything that had been crocheted and duplicate it just from sight. There was nothing more special in our home than the holidays — especially Christmas. Mom loved nothing more than to have a house full of kids around the dinner table. Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” had nothing on our Mother as she lit up the entire neighborhood with Christmas lights and plastic decor (and significantly increased the electricity bill). Mom had a big collection of hats — and she wore them very well! Seeing her “dressed to the nines” with her matching hat would have made British Royalty do a double take. She loved fashion (especially bling and the color red), getting manicures, watching Hallmark movies, and cheering on her Tennessee Vols. Mom was looking forward to turning 90 years old in two weeks, and we had been planning a big celebration for her birthday; however, we know that there is no party that we could have given her that could compare to the celebration she is joining in Heaven.

Besides her parents and our Dad, relatives that Mom has rejoined in Heaven include sons, Terry Lee Brown and Wayne Brown; grandsons Jason Griffith and Anthony Brown; and brothers Oscar and Cordell Hensley; and sisters, Ethel Braden, Jean Carter, Louise Seiber, and Mary Collette. Family left to cherish her memory include sons, Jim Brown (Connie) of Soddy Daisy, TN; Doug Brown (Rhonda) of Clinton; Larry Brown (Lisa) of Oliver Springs; and Steve Brown (Lisa) of Clinton; daughters Alma Lively (Bill) and Wilma Griffith (Bobby Kilgore); brothers Wilburn and Bill Hensley of Oliver Springs; and sister Jeanette Lively of Clinton. The family also includes 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and very special friend, Doris Howell, of Jackson, TN. Our family is also appreciative to the special care given by nephew, Randy Hensley, and granddaughter, Ashley Taylor, who served as her personal caregiver; to Amedisys Hospice caregivers Cindy Gallaher and Angela Dew; and to Hospice care provided by Brandi Tackett.

Our family would love to invite all of our friends, along with Mom’s friends and extended family, to join us to reminisce on a life well lived by celebrating Mom’s life at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs on Friday, March 30, from 5 pm to 8 pm, with the funeral service to follow at 8 pm. The graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 31, at 1 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, with Mom’s final earthly resting place being beside our Dad.

