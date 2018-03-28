BBBTV12

Clara M. Rice, Harriman

Mrs. Clara M. Rice, age 92, of Harriman, formerly of Sunbright, passed away Tuesday March 27, 2018 at her home.

 

She was preceded in death by her husband: Jack I. Rice.

 

She is survived by her son: Joe Rice.

Her daughter: Betty Strome both of Chesapeake, Virginia.

Along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

 

Family and friends will meet at 11:00 am Friday March 30, 2018 in Roane Memorial Gardens for graveside services.

 

 

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Rice family.

 

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

