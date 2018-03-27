Obituaries

Michael Warren McMahan (Mike), Clinton

Michael Warren McMahan (Mike) age 53 of Clinton, TN went home to be with the Lord on March 23, 2018. He loved working on cars and was known for his mechanic skills. He loved hunting, fishing, and driving a big rig. He was owner/operator of Clinton Auto Repair. Mike is preceded in death by Max Lilies, Dean Liles, James (Ted) McMahan, Steven Fox and Michael Warren McMahan, Jr.

Survived by:

Wife of 18 years………….Patricia (Teresa) McMahan

Mother………………………..Edna Ruth Liles

Children………………………Michael McMahan, Brandon McMahan, Kenny Moretz, John and Stacey Moretz and Sarai and Darren Gross.

Grandchildren……………. Kylie, Adley, Paisley, Ellie and Jase McMahan; Kaylee, Kelsee, Kadin, Marynina, Riley Moretz; Daniel Gross; Destiny Gurley; Tristan and Neveah Mulligan

Brothers…………………….Johnny McMahan, Ralph McMahan, Jimmy McMahan, Harvey and wife Angel McMahan, Ray Liles, Edward and wife Teresa Liles.

Sisters…………………….Donna and husband Brian Palmer, Jennifer and husband William Lyon

Uncle……………………..Doc McMahan and wife Linda

Many other nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved family

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 29, 2018 from 5-7PM with a celebration of life to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Jimmy Maples and Rev. Mike Haun officiating. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. www.holley-gamble.com

