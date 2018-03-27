Obituaries

Mary E. Grove, Rockwood

Mrs. Mary E. Grove, age 75 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee with her Loving Family by her side. Mary was of the Catholic Faith. She was Retired from X-10 In Oak Ridge, Tennessee as a Librarian. Mary was a Devoted and Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by Parents: Ralph & Dorothy Hillebrand; and 2 Brothers

She is survived by:

Husband of 50 years: John L. Grove of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughter: Sheryl Summers (Wade) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Son: Chad Grove (Robin) of Knoxville, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Anna, Trevor, Haidyn and Colton

Sister: Nancy Zuhlke (Gary) of Merritt Island, Florida

Many Friends in the Community.

Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services have been planned, Private Family Memorial Services and Interment will be held at a Later Date. It is the Families request with it being Easter Sunday this coming week and Easter being Mary’s favorite Holiday, as you attend the Easter Worship service of your choice this coming Sunday, you will say a silent prayer for the Family and in Memory of Mary E. Grove.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Mary E. Grove

