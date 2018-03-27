Obituaries

Lisa Fielden Mefford, Oak Ridge

Lisa Fielden Mefford, 60, of Oak Ridge passed away March 21, 2018, surrounded by family. Lisa graduated from Clinton Senior High School in 1976 and from Middle Tennessee State University with a Masters degree. She taught Special Education in Rutherford County, TN, for 23 years. Preceded in death by her father, Glenn Fielden and grandparents Robert and Ruthie Carden Fielden and Herbert and Lucy Frye Graves. Survived by son Ryan (Tia) Mefford of Murfreesboro; mother, Carolyn Graves Fielden of Clinton; siblings Kaye Russell of Clinton, Roger (Laura) Fielden of Buford GA, Debbie (Tracy) Day of Cantonment FL, Dave (Cindy) Fielden of Ten Mile TN, Janet (Bob) Ohland of Plymouth MN, eighteen nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews. Please join us for a celebration of her life on April 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles Seivers Blvd., Clinton. www.holleygamble.com

