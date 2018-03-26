Obituaries

Anthony Martin (Marty) Maston, Coalfield

Anthony Martin (Marty) Maston, age 44 of Coalfield, TN, has left this world too soon. Marty was born October 29, 1973. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Marty was an avid sports enthusiast with a vast knowledge of sports statistics and trivia. He has held Coalfield High School’s single game scoring record in basketball since 1991 and is a member of the Yellow Jacket 1,000 point club; records he was proud of! He enjoyed officiating basketball, softball, and baseball, not for the paycheck, but for the ability to give back to the young athletes in this community. Marty never met a stranger and his smile would light up a room.

He is survived by his loving parents Dwight and Jackie, brother and sister-in-law Andrew and Heather, his precious daughter Lindsay, a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Marty was loved by many and will be forever missed.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 28th, from 12:00-2:00 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm with Brother Don Long officiating. Interment will follow at Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Maston Family.

