Coy Franklin “Frank” Taylor

Mr. Coy Franklin “Frank” Taylor, passed away on 23 March 2018 after a brief illness. Frank was born in Morgan County Tennessee on June 22, 1936. Upon his honorable discharge from the US Army in 1965 after serving in Germany, Frank began a long and successful career in the laundry and dry cleaning business in New York, Ohio and Florida before returning home to Tennessee, where he owned and managed dry cleaners based in Harriman and Crossville, with locations throughout East and Middle Tennessee and Alabama.

He was preceded in death by parents: Ernest and Florence Taylor.

One son: Gerald Taylor.

Five brothers: Ray, Harold, Bobby, Charles, and Ernest Dean.

And one sister: Sybil Redman.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Margaret “Madge” Taylor.

One son Fred Taylor of Harriman

One daughter and son in law: Sybil and Rodney Clough of Huntsville, AL.

Four grandchildren Daniella Jones of Dayton OH, Jake Clough, Erin Clough and Justin Clough of Huntsville, AL, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friend Monday March 26, 2018 at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be Tuesday morning at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow in Piney Cemetery in Oakdale.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the Taylor family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

