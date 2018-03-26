Obituaries

Deborah Kay Pickett Bowman, Oakdale

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Ms. Deborah Kay Pickett Bowman, age 61, of Oakdale passed away peacefully from this life on March 20, 2018 at Harriman Care & Rehab. She was of Baptist faith and attended Riverside Baptist Church for many years. Deborah was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and sewing. Deborah’s sweet and gentle spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

Deborah was preceded in death by her grandmother: Jessie “Mammy” Wilder.

Her parents: James and Donna Pickett.

A special aunt: Annie Gunter.

She is survived by two daughters and son-in-law: Adrian Bowman and Abby & Michale Goldson.

Three brothers and sisters-in-law: Steve & Billie Pickett, Buster & Robbie Pickett, and David & Jackie Pickett.

Four grandchildren: Jonus, Byadyn, and Ian Goldston, and Delainey King.

Special friends: Darline Webb and Susan Boothe.

As well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial will be held at Deborah’s home, 112 Queen Street, Oakdale, on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 1:30 pm. All family and friends are welcome to attend.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Bowman family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

