Obituaries

Glenna Hummel

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Glenna Hummel passed away on February 12, 2018 at her son’s home in Alabama.

She was born on May 29, 1939 in the Morgan County district of Oliver Springs and was raised in the Kellytown Community. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of a bowling league in Oak Ridge. Glenna dedicated her life to taking care of her family and home.

Survivors include her children: William Curt McGuff, Charles Ray McGuff, Donna Roberts and her husband Michael Green, Franklin D. Underwood II, and George Alan Underwood and his wife Cindy; brother, Carlos David Butler; sister, Betty Bulkeley; grandchildren, Wayne Roberts (who had a very special relationship with Glenna), LeAnne Kirkham, Jason, Melanie, and Leslie McGuff.

Glenna was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James “Jim” Avery Hummel; her parents, Charlie and Bessie Butler; brothers, Charlie “Junior” Butler, William “Biddie” Butler and John Butler.

A memorial visitation for Glenna and her husband, Jim Hummel (who was employed at Y12 and died on October 5, 2015) will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 5-7 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home (Oliver Springs).

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Hummel family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

