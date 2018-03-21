Obituaries

Jonathan Ryan Phillips, Coalfield

Jonathan Ryan Phillips, age 22 passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018. He attended Coalfield High School. He loved hunting, fishing and hunting Ginseng.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Allison Seiber, cousin, Ray Phillips, papaw, Gene Seiber and Mamaw, Georgia Ann Seiber.

He is survived by his father, Mike Phillips, Wartburg, brother, Mikie Phillips (Leah Thomas), Coalfield, Mamaw and Papaw, Homer and Bertha Phillips, Wartburg, cousins, Dylan Caroll, Junior Phillips, Candi Phillips, Willy Phillips, all of Wartburg, aunts, Gina Seiber, Cindy Phillips and Carolyn Weldon, niece, Averly Phillips, friends, Allan Lowe, Butchie Montross, very loving friend, Tabatha Lively.

Jonathan chose cremation with no services.

