Ila Faye Hickey, Spring City

Mrs. Ila Faye Hickey, age 88, a resident of the Roddy community of Spring City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord from her earthly residence on Monday, March 19, 2018. She was born December 19, 1929 in Rhea County, Tennessee. Mrs. Hickey was a Charter Member of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Spring City. She loved her family and cooking for and spending time with them, especially on Sundays. She enjoyed going to church and loved her church family very much. Mrs. Hickey was preceded in death by her husband, Grover W. A. Hickey; parents, Perry and Martha Vennie Kerns Waldo; sons, Michael Lynn Hickey, Merel Hickey, and Donnie Hickey; sisters, Hazel Clifton and Ruth Gill; and brothers, James Waldo, Henry Waldo, Clarence Waldo, Eugene Waldo, and Harold Waldo.

Survivors include:

Children: Linda Barger & husband, Sonny of Spring City, TN

Gary Hickey & wife, Kilsun of Spring City, TN

Kenneth Hickey of Spring City, TN

10 Grandchildren

22 Great Grandchildren

Several Great-Great Grandchildren

Brother: George Waldo of Spring City, TN

Special Friend: Jim Reid of Spring City, TN

And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, March, 23, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, March 23, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. George Waldo and Bro. Charles Bowen officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Ila Faye Hickey.

