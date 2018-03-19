Obituaries

Patricia Jones, Oak Ridge

Patricia Jones, age 30 passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

She was born on August 2, 1964 in Oak Ridge. Patricia attended Windrock Baptist Church and loved being outdoors. She loved life and loved people deeply, especially her family.

Survivors include her husband, William Larry Jones; mother, Alice Goodman; children, Crystal Jones and Monica Goodman; brothers, Tony (Bobbie) Goodman, Jerry Goodman, and Johnny Freels; sister, Brenda Goodman; grandchildren, William Goodman and Madison Hill.

Her father, John Henry Goodman preceded her in death.

Visitation will be from 3-5 pm on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 5 pm with Pastor Donnie Tinker officiating. Burial will follow at Union Valley Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Jones family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

