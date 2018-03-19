Obituaries

Carolyn Dianne Smith, Harriman

Carolyn Dianne Smith, age 60 of Harriman, formerly of Oakdale, passed away at Roane Medical Center on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Carolyn’s health has been declining for years, but her heart always remained joyful and she loved her family and friends from the Oakdale area. For most of her life, Carolyn was a member of Pine Orchard Baptist Church. She was very active in the church choir, WMU and Sunday School. However, in the last couple of years, due to declining health, she no longer was able to attend. God gave her opportunities to attend Boswell Chapel Baptist in Oakdale and she joined the church and found such a gracious, loving church family. Carolyn was very blessed to have both as church families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lois Ruth (Byrd) Smith;

Sister, Donna Ruth (Smith) Davidson and niece, Amanda (Lawson) Souther.

Carolyn is survived by one brother, Benton Smith and wife, Kathy;

Sisters, Christine Chapman and husband, Randy and Kay Johnson and husband, Tim, all of Oakdale;

Nieces and nephews, Amy Smith Gibbs, Gregory Smith, Todd Smith, Tyler Johnson, Rudy Chapman, Cory Johnson, Leslie Chapman, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to thank Jr. Sneed and Robin Bryant with Amedysis Home Health for the many years of great care. Special thanks to Roane County Family Practice and especially Dr. Rodney McMillin and his staff. Thanks to Harriman Care and Rehab for the multiple stays and rehab throughout the years. Thanks to the Choice Program for all your help in getting Carolyn approved for her stay at Victorian Square and to Victorian Square with special thanks to Dylan Bagwell for your kindness.

Lastly, thank you Roane Medical Center for your excellent care. The wonderful nurses, aids and physicians.

The family will receive friends at Pine Orchard Baptist Church in Oakdale on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 from 2-4:00 pm with the funeral service to follow.

Bro. Danny Jenkins will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Smith Family. We invite you to share your thoughts and memories with the family at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

