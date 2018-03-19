Obituaries

Vestor West, Lake City

Vestor West, age 82 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was born March 20, 1936 in Morgan County, TN to the late Teddy and Emma Bunch West. Vestor was a member of the West Side Baptist Church in Lake City. He enjoyed working on clocks, watches, fishing, flea marketing and was a master plumber. Vestor is preceded in death by his wife, daughter, Vivian K. West, Wanda West, sisters, Virgie Carr, Verlie Yarbrough and Vada Poore, brothers, Vern West, Virgil West and grandson, Billy Adams.

Survivors:

Daughters Debra Harness & Carl

Patricia Depew & Elvin

Sons Teddy West & Casandra

Stephen West

Grandchildren Chastity Figgins

Wanda Blalock

Jessica West

Krystal Wenz

Stephanie Richman

Tiffany West

Nathaniel West

Dalton West

Landon West

Great Grandchildren Jordon Ford, Caitlyn Jones, Alex Blalock, Sidda Figgins, McKenzie Depew, Katie Miles, Sophia Richman, Zoey Wentz, Odin Richman and Ryder Wenz

Sister Vivian Mosley

Best Friend Cecil Nance

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Side Baptist Church, Lake City, TN.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 20, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddie Bridges officiating.

Interment: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton, TN.

You may also view Vestor’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

