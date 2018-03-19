Obituaries
Vestor West, Lake City
Vestor West, age 82 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was born March 20, 1936 in Morgan County, TN to the late Teddy and Emma Bunch West. Vestor was a member of the West Side Baptist Church in Lake City. He enjoyed working on clocks, watches, fishing, flea marketing and was a master plumber. Vestor is preceded in death by his wife, daughter, Vivian K. West, Wanda West, sisters, Virgie Carr, Verlie Yarbrough and Vada Poore, brothers, Vern West, Virgil West and grandson, Billy Adams.
Survivors:
Daughters Debra Harness & Carl
Patricia Depew & Elvin
Sons Teddy West & Casandra
Stephen West
Grandchildren Chastity Figgins
Wanda Blalock
Jessica West
Krystal Wenz
Stephanie Richman
Tiffany West
Nathaniel West
Dalton West
Landon West
Great Grandchildren Jordon Ford, Caitlyn Jones, Alex Blalock, Sidda Figgins, McKenzie Depew, Katie Miles, Sophia Richman, Zoey Wentz, Odin Richman and Ryder Wenz
Sister Vivian Mosley
Best Friend Cecil Nance
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Side Baptist Church, Lake City, TN.
Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 20, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddie Bridges officiating.
Interment: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton, TN.
You may also view Vestor’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.