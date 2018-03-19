Obituaries

Kenny Stubbs, Oak Ridge

Kenny Stubbs, went home on March 19, 2018 surrounded by his loving wife and children.

He was born on July 31, 1955 in Oak Ridge and was a lifelong resident of this area. Kenny was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School and a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. He worked as a self-employed carpenter and loved gardening, fishing, riding his tractor, but most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Preacher Kenny Stubbs and Betty Leffew Stubbs; his brother, Ronnie Stubbs and special friend, Mr. Gann.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cindy Stubbs; children, Jason Stubbs and wife Jennifer, Laura Summers and husband Josh all of Oliver Springs, Justin Stubbs and wife Lensey of Tullahoma; siblings, Janet Brown and husband Rick, Sam Stubbs and wife Tammy, Charlotte Shields and husband John, Gary Stubbs and wife Annette; grandchildren, Aleaha Stubbs, Jake Stubbs, Landon Stubbs, Peyton Summers, Gavin Kenneth Stubbs and Grayson Stubbs; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He is also survived by special friends, Darryl and Brenda Patterson, Chad Patterson and family, Signe Whitney and Rick, the Carter family, the Raby family, the Currier family, the Taylor family; special preacher friends, Garvan Walls, Ed Parton, Andy Miller, Alan Johnson, Sam Loy, Nathan Barker, Steve McDonald, Glen Leffew and the late Preacher Ely.

Special “Thank You” to Smith Family Dentistry (especially Rebekah Smith), Dr. Hanna and his staff, his church family, and extended church family.

Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the sanctuary with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial will be on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 am with Pastor Ed Parton officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Stubbs family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

