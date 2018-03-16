Obituaries

Jack Ray Kirby, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Jack Ray Kirby, 69, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on March 13, 2018 with his gracious son, Jonathan, by his side.Jack was born September 5, 1948 in Knoxville, TN and was a decorated Army veteran for his time served in Vietnam. Jack retired as Post Master General for the United States Postal Service in Kingston before working several years for Murray Guard in Spring City, TN. As an avid sports fan, Jack could be found cheering on his favorite teams at the University of Tennessee and spent many of his younger years coaching childrens’ sports. Jack was a devoted husband to his late wife, Lucinda “Cindi” Gail Kirby.

He was also preceded in death by his father, William Kirby; his mother, Katherine Kirby; his Brother, Mack Kirby; and his beloved step-granddaughter, Maya Wolf.

He is survived by his son, Jonathan (Amber) Kirby of Oakdale

2 Grandchildren

Sister: Sue Haley of Knoxville, TN

Brother: William Kirby, Jr. of Alabama

Step-daughter: Beverly (Scott) Wolf of Rockwood,TN

Step-grandson: Landon Wolf

Several nieces and nephews

Graveside service will be held on Monday, March 19th, 2018 at 1:00pm at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Jack Ray Kirby

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

