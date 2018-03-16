Obituaries

Ian Hiestand, Cleveland

Mr. Ian Hiestand, age 29 of Cleveland, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 12, 2018. He was a Member of Daysville Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a U. S. Army Afghanistan War Campaign Star Veteran, while serving in Afghanistan, he received a NATO Medal and Combat Action Badge Commendation. Ian was a 2006 Cumberland County High School Graduate. He served in the Military from 2009 to 2012, and Graduated from NADC- Nashville Auto Diesel College in 2014. He is preceded in death by Nana: Jane Lawson; Grandparents: Tommy & Marjorie Hiestand

He is survived by:

Fiancée: Taylor Steele & 3-month-old son, Jaxon of Rockwood, TN

Mother: Lisa Lawson England of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Elizabeth Briana Sherrell of Rockwood, TN

Grandfather: Robert Lawson of Rockwood, TN

Father: Robert Paul Hiestand of Ringold, GA

Step-Mother: Cynthia

Half-brother: Will Hiestand

Several Aunts, Uncles, & cousins

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 18, 2018 from 1:00-3:00pm at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral Services will follow from the Chapel at 3:00pm with Rev. Hascue Carter officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Daysville Cemetery with full military honors by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ian Hiestand.

