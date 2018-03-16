Obituaries

Haley Brown, Harriman

Haley Brown, age 38, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at home. She is preceded in death by her grandfather and grandmother, Roy & June Frost; sister, Ramey Brown; and grandmother, Neva J. Brown.

Survivors include:

Parents: Marshall & Debbie Brown of Harriman

Daughter: Isley Brown

Son: Isaac Hughes

Sister: Rachel Schubert of Harriman

Aunts: Kathy Lavigueur of Harriman and Freda Evans & husband, Mike of Harriman

Uncles: Mike Frost & wife, Diane of Oakdale, Charlie Brown of Midtown, and Tate Brown & wife, Lela of Maryville

Niece: Adasha Roberts

Nephew: Jake Schubert & fiancé, Allison Montgomery

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Sunday, March 18, 2018, 2-4 p.m.; funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Matt Edwards officiating. Burial will be Monday, March 19, 2018, 2 p.m., in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Brown Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

