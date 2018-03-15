Obituaries

Mary Sue Easter Young, Harriman

Mrs. Mary Sue Easter Young, age 75, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at her residence. She was born July 8, 1942 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Young loved to cook, garden, and read. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Frederick Easter and Sarah Elizabeth Hall Easter; husband, Jefferson Stanley Young; daughter, Katie Ruth Wright; and sister, Evelyn Carter.

Survivors include:

Children: Tammy Cook (Doris) of Knoxville, TN

Lisa McConkey (Doug) of Athens, TN

Connie Lynn Edmonds (Tommy Ray) of Harriman, TN

Jeff Young (Joanne) of Sweetwater, TN

Grandchildren: Travis Cook (special friend, Leslie) of Knoxville, TN

Billy Cook of Knoxville, TN

Doug McConkey (Sally) of Calhoun, TN

Brett McConkey of Athens, TN

Joshua Edmonds (Precious) of Cookeville, TN

Hailey Young of Sweetwater, TN

Steven Wright (Tiffany) of Harriman, TN

Cody Wright of Harriman, TN

Great Grandchildren: Cashton, Lily, and Addy McConkey; and Hunter Wright

Sisters: Martha Gamble of Oakdale, TN

Beulah Faye Barger of Oakdale, TN

Agnes Wilkerson (Bobby) of Lenoir City, TN

Brother: Robert Easter (Ottie) of Belltone, TX

And several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 15, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Roger Fairman officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Friday, March 16, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (E.D.T.) in the Millstone Cemetery, Rockwood, Cumberland County, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Sue Easter Young.

