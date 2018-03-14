Obituaries

Viola Mae Rollins,

Viola Mae Rollins, 73 passed away March 9, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillie Mae Duncan; Father, Ira Burnett;

Brothers, Daniel, George, and Fred Burnett (his sons, Big Bob and Greg) and little brother, Raymond Burnett;

Ex-husband, Roy L. Rollins who passed away January 18, 2018; Also, her grand-niece, Tabathia and grand-nephew, Johnnie Thomas passed away during this past year.

She is survived by her children, Trista and her children, Kody, twins, Krystal and Katlin;

Son, Cory and his daughter Lauren;

Son, Scott and his daughter Brianna;

Sisters, Wanda Trammell and her children Gayle, Carolyn, Robert, Linda, and Margo;

Brother, Roy Burnett and his children Eric and Michael;

Sister-in-law, Nina Burnett and her daughters Judy, Sherrie and Susie;

Brother George’s children, Janet and Ron;

Big Bob’s son, Little Bob and Shine;

Viola served in the U.S. Marine Corp and was honorably, medically discharged. She enjoyed gardening and had an awesome green thumb. She also did home health care for many in the area for over the years. She had

a “devil may care” attitude and that is what made her very unique. She also had a love for music which all her children share and grew up in their younger years, thanks to Roy Rollins.

She will be sadly missed by many.

We became friends and buddies over the last several years that she needed my care. “I love you Mom!”

Love, Trista.

