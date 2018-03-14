Obituaries

Andrew Ronald Carter,

Andrew Ronald Carter, devoted father, beloved son and brother, died March 11, 2018 at age 46.

Andy was preceded in death by his father, Charlie G. Carter and by his grandparents, Jesse and June Kesterson of Coalfield and Marshall and Ada Carter of Oliver Springs.

Andy held a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Tech with a major in Computer Science and also earned his MBA from Tennessee Tech. He was nominated for and completed Leadership Oak Ridge. He worked for several government subcontractors and especially enjoyed working on projects in Germany and Puerto Rico.

He was an accomplished guitarist and song writer. But his greatest joy in life came March 25, 2013, when his daughter, Alex, was born. She became his priority in life. Andy was born October 22, 1971, raised in Coalfield and lived in Knoxville, moving to Cookeville in 2017.

Andy leaves behind his mother, Judy Kesterson Spradlin (Chester);

Step-parents, Gary and Peggy Smith,

his brother, Tim (Stacy) Carter; his fiancé, Amy Cate;

nephews and nieces, Bailey Carter, Cassie Trump (Scott), and Zack McCracken;

great-nephew, Blaine McCracken.

He leaves a special cousin, Julie Wendt Baker, and a special aunt, Janet Isbell.

He leaves aunts and uncles, Jenny (Jimmy) Wendt, Rebecca (Terry) Carroll, Janet Isbell, Jerry (Paula) Kesterson, Jeff (Kelly) Kesterson, Helen (John) Zizzo, Blain Hughes, Roxie Beth, and Frank (JoAnn) Carter.

He also leaves too many cousins to list and a very long list of friends. Andy loved his family deeply and often bragged about what a great family he had.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at Middle Creek Baptist Church in Coalfield, TN. Funeral will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Corey Jones and Rev. Brian Walls officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to an Education Trust fund being set up for his daughter, Alex Carter, PO Box 371 Coalfield, Tn 37719, or the Andy Carter Music Fund at Middle Creek Baptist Church at 6455 Knoxville Hwy. Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Carter Family. We invite you to share your thoughts and memories with the family at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

