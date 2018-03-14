Obituaries

William R. “Wild Bill” Sanford Jr, Rockwood

Mr. William R. “Wild Bill” Sanford, Jr. age 78, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, March 11th, 2018 at his residence. He was born March 29th, 1939 in Front Royal, Virginia. Bill was a Construction Union Electrician and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.) for 55 years, with membership in Local # 270 in Oak Ridge and Local # 760 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was known as “Wild Bill” on the construction site but for 34 years he was “Joy’s Sweet William”. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Roy Sanford, Sr. and Violet Mae Lockard Sanford; and sister, Anna Louise Young.

Survivors Include:

Wife: Joy P. Sanford of Rockwood. TN.

Children: W. Richard Sanford (Rhonda) of FT. Smith, AR.

Mark Allen Sanford of Lavaca, AR.

Shelia Ann Sanford of Knoxville, TN.

Vicki Lynn Grantham (Daryl) of Lenoir City, TN

Phillip C. Creasman (Lorie) of Rockwood, TN

Amber LeNora Taylor (George) of Loudon, TN

8 Grandchildren

1 Great Grandchild

And several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Family and friends will meet on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, Tennessee for committal services and interment.

