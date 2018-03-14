Obituaries

Kathleen Marie Seeber, Oak Ridge

Kathleen Marie Seeber, age 30 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Sunday, March 11, 2017 at her home.

She was born on June 9, 1987 in Pasco County, FL to John and Frances Arbuckle Sr. She graduated from Mitchell High School in Florida and attended Faith Promise Church.

Kathleen was survived by her husband, Eddie Dwight Seeber; children, Emily Heuthe, Brooke Heuthe, Taylor Heuthe, Giovanni Rodriguez; Mom, Georgia Seeber; step children, Jessica Seeber and Jordan Seeber; brothers-in-law, Travis Seeber and Gary Seeber; sister-in-law, Amanda Seeber; nephew, David Seeber; grandchildren, Harlem Aiden Wrancher; brothers, John D. Arbuckle Jr. and Michael Arbuckle; sister, Crystal Arbuckle; her “big baby” who was the highlight of her day, Diesel.

Her father-in-law, Eldon Seeber and brother-in-law, Brian Seeber preceded her in death.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Seeber family

