Tina Sue Ooten Huddleston, Deer Lodge

Mrs. Tina Sue Ooten Huddleston, age 48, of Deer Lodge passed away Sunday March 11, 2018 at Sweetwater Hospital after a bout with double pneumonia. Tina was a fun free spirit who had given her life to the Lord. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father: Cletus Ooten.

Her step-mother: Carolyn Ooten.

And one sister: Julie Ooten.

She is survived by her mother: Sharon Ashbrook.

Her son: Clinton Phillips.

One brother: Darien Ooten.

Three sisters: Karen Wyatt, Abby Griffith and Misty Sager.

Four nieces and six nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday March 14, 2018 at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with expenses.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, honored to be serving the Ooten-Huddleston family.

