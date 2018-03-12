Obituaries
Troy H. Nelson, Clinton
Troy H. Nelson, age 77 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at his residence. He was a member of Island Home Baptist Church. Throughout his life he loved fishing, put put golf, going to church, and spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hilbert and Mary Nelson; brothers, Jack Bumgardner and Carl Nelson; daughter, Patty Christman.
He is survived by:
Loving wife……………. June Nelson
Daughter………………. Annette Tullock
Sons…………………….. Carl Nelson & wife Cheryl
Gary Nelson
Step daughter………. Connie Ford
Sister………………… Marcella Nelson
Grandchildren………. Paul and Cody Ford, Madison Hemphill
Carrie and Cory Nelson
Ryan, Kayla, and Holden Tullock
Great Grandchildren. Adrianna Ford, Noah and Elsie Cooley
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Calvin Braden officiating. His burial will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday at Island Home Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com