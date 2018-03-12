Obituaries

Troy H. Nelson, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Troy H. Nelson, age 77 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at his residence. He was a member of Island Home Baptist Church. Throughout his life he loved fishing, put put golf, going to church, and spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hilbert and Mary Nelson; brothers, Jack Bumgardner and Carl Nelson; daughter, Patty Christman.

He is survived by:

Loving wife……………. June Nelson

Daughter………………. Annette Tullock

Sons…………………….. Carl Nelson & wife Cheryl

Gary Nelson

Step daughter………. Connie Ford

Sister………………… Marcella Nelson

Grandchildren………. Paul and Cody Ford, Madison Hemphill

Carrie and Cory Nelson

Ryan, Kayla, and Holden Tullock

Great Grandchildren. Adrianna Ford, Noah and Elsie Cooley

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Calvin Braden officiating. His burial will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday at Island Home Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

