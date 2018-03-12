Obituaries
David Ross Sweeney, Norris
David Ross Sweeney, 66 of Norris passed away on Thursday, March 8, 2018. David was born December 15, 1951 in Raleigh, West Virginia to the late Mack Dee Sweeney and Vivian Sweeney Atwood. He worked in the coalmines for several years and later worked in construction. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country in Vietnam for 1971-1972. While in the Army he was a crew chief on a Huey UH-1H and was later honorably discharged. David’s favorite thing to do was spending time with his family and friends, traveling, hunting, fishing, and shooting guns.
He is survived by:
Loving wife of 46 years…… Connie Patterson Sweeney
Children……………. David Scott Sweeney
Daniel Dee Sweeney & wife April
Julie Sweeney Patterson & husband Matthew
Brother…………… Franklin Sweeney and wife Mickey
8 Grandchildren
5 Great Grandchildren
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Grant Pettit officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Thornton Cemetery in Coalfied. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.