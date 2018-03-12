Obituaries

David Ross Sweeney, Norris

Posted on by in Obituaries with

David Ross Sweeney, 66 of Norris passed away on Thursday, March 8, 2018. David was born December 15, 1951 in Raleigh, West Virginia to the late Mack Dee Sweeney and Vivian Sweeney Atwood. He worked in the coalmines for several years and later worked in construction. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country in Vietnam for 1971-1972. While in the Army he was a crew chief on a Huey UH-1H and was later honorably discharged. David’s favorite thing to do was spending time with his family and friends, traveling, hunting, fishing, and shooting guns.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 46 years…… Connie Patterson Sweeney

Children……………. David Scott Sweeney

Daniel Dee Sweeney & wife April

Julie Sweeney Patterson & husband Matthew

Brother…………… Franklin Sweeney and wife Mickey

8 Grandchildren

5 Great Grandchildren

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Grant Pettit officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Thornton Cemetery in Coalfied. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

