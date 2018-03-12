BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / David Alan Barton, Clinton

Obituaries

David Alan Barton, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

David Alan Barton, age 52, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at his home. He was born July 20, 1965 in Oak Ridge, TN to Earl H. and Emma Sue Barton. David enjoyed fishing, music and loved his two dogs Timothy James and Tina Marie. He is preceded in death by mother, Emma Sue Barton and sister, Susan Barton.

Survived by:

Wife……………………..Kimberly Barton
Father…………………..Earl H. Barton
Brothers……………….Charles T. Barton wife Debbie
Robert E. Barton wife Linda
Sisters……………………Nancy L. Barton
Gloria J. Heffron
Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers family ask that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. www.holleygamble.com

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: