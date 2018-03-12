Obituaries
Harvey Jackson Wright, Harriman
Harvey Jackson Wright was born July 20, 1934 and passed away March 11, 2018. He loved the lord and was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. He graduated from Harriman High School and retired from Y-12 National Security Complex.
He is preceded in death by parents William B. and Viola Harvey Wright, brothers Wesley and Johnny Wright, sisters Ann Ladd and Georgia Williams.
Harvey is survived by:
Loving wife of 63 years Jenny Ealy Wright of Harriman
Sons Rick Wright and Robin of Harriman
Randy Wright and Darlene of Harriman
Daughter Nancy Tilley and John of Rockwood
Grandchildren Adam Wright and Rachel of Harriman
Sara Garett and Andy Garrett of Harriman
Henry Tilley and Samantha Tilley of Rockwood
Great-grandchildren Jonah and Josie Garrett of Harriman
Sally and Emma Wright of Harriman
Brothers Steve Wright and Deborah of Knoxville
Thomas Wright of Knoxville
Jerry Wright and Sharon of Harriman
Sisters Marilyn Etheredge and Bill of Hendersonville
Nancy Jenkins of Spring City
Sister-in-law Frances Wright of Knoxville
Brother-in-law Charles Turner of Strawberry Plains
And many extended family members and friends.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday March 13, 2018 at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Pastor Garvin Walls Officiating. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman serving the Wright family.www.kykerfuneralhomes.com