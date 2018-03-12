Obituaries

Harvey Jackson Wright, Harriman

Harvey Jackson Wright was born July 20, 1934 and passed away March 11, 2018. He loved the lord and was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. He graduated from Harriman High School and retired from Y-12 National Security Complex.

He is preceded in death by parents William B. and Viola Harvey Wright, brothers Wesley and Johnny Wright, sisters Ann Ladd and Georgia Williams.

Harvey is survived by:

Loving wife of 63 years Jenny Ealy Wright of Harriman

Sons Rick Wright and Robin of Harriman

Randy Wright and Darlene of Harriman

Daughter Nancy Tilley and John of Rockwood

Grandchildren Adam Wright and Rachel of Harriman

Sara Garett and Andy Garrett of Harriman

Henry Tilley and Samantha Tilley of Rockwood

Great-grandchildren Jonah and Josie Garrett of Harriman

Sally and Emma Wright of Harriman

Brothers Steve Wright and Deborah of Knoxville

Thomas Wright of Knoxville

Jerry Wright and Sharon of Harriman

Sisters Marilyn Etheredge and Bill of Hendersonville

Nancy Jenkins of Spring City

Sister-in-law Frances Wright of Knoxville

Brother-in-law Charles Turner of Strawberry Plains

And many extended family members and friends.

Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday March 13, 2018 at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Pastor Garvin Walls Officiating. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman serving the Wright family.www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

