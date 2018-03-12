Obituaries

Frances Lucille Brown Phillips, Lake City

Frances Lucille Brown Phillips, age 86 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at her residence. Frances was born April 23, 1931 in Anderson, SC to the late Norman Thad and Mary Delena Bryant Guffey. She was a member of the Walden View Baptist Church in Briceville, TN. Frances was retired from the Anderson County Schools Food Service. She loved sewing and quilting. Frances is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Woodrow Brown and Charlie Phillips, sister, Betty Bowen.

Survivors:

Sons Tim Brown & Kathy Clinton, TN

Daughter Gina Miller & Mike Lake City, TN

Bother John Guffey & Peggy Thomasville, NC

Sister Louise Van Hook Franklin, NC

Grandchildren Jason Utley & Courtney Clinton, TN

Justin Utley & Markie Andersonville, TN

Great Grandchildren Alayna and Caroline

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM, Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:30 PM, Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the Clark Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery in Franklin, NC.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

