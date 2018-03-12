Obituaries

Philip “Phil” Brock, Harriman

Mr. Philip “Phil” Brock, age 50, of Harriman, passed away Friday March 9, 2018. He was a 1986 graduate of Rockwood High School, attended Roane State and Tennessee Tech. Phil was a member of Emory Heights Missionary Baptist Church where he attended with his wife and sons. He was a long time employee of Victorian Square in Rockwood. Philip was a wonderful person who was loved by all.

He is preceded in death by his father: Robert “Bob” Brock.

Grandparents: Robert & Miriam Brock and Joshua & Beatrice Spurling.

A special cousin: Allison Cameron.

And several uncles and aunts.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years: Lori Bullard Brock.

Two sons: Adam Brock and Elijah Brock.

Mother: Emily Spurling Brock.

Father and mother-in-law: Wayne & Shirley Bullard.

Sister and brother-in-law: Cindy & Lloyd Reid.

Niece: Rachael and husband Jason Steel.

Nephew: Ethan Reid.

Great nieces: Teagan and Kaylee Steele

Great nephews: Dillon and Tanner Steele.

Many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Phil was a very proud Dad who loved his boys dearly. They were his greatest blessings. Philip was a kind sweet person with a big heart that would help anyone. He will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends Monday March 12, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Wayne Nelson officiating. Graveside services will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to be serving the Brock family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

