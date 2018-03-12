Obituaries

William (Bill) John Ferrell, Clinton

William (Bill) John Ferrell, age 75, of Clinton passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, March 8, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born June 1, 1942 in Knoxville and lived most of his adult life in Anderson County. Bill was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Clinton and longed to be able to attend church one more time. He had worked for 35 years as a custodian in the Anderson County School System Association. He enjoyed fishing and doing yard work. Bill took extreme pride in his grandchildren and will be greatly missed for his sense of what was really important in life. His example lives on for all of us to follow and that is to be kind and help others. Bill’s favorite quote was, “Have a good day today and a better one tomorrow.” In life he brought smiles to a lot of faces that were struggling and downhearted. On Thursday morning Bill began his ‘Better Day’ and is now with the Lord, free from all the struggles that cancer brought into his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tillman Parker Ferrell and Rosalee Hutchison Ferrell; twin sister, Wilma Jean Ferrell; brother, Jim Ferrell.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 31 years Dorothy Bean Ferrell of Clinton

Daughter & Son-in-law Sandra & Leonard Scarbro of Clinton

Son & Daughter-in-law Larry & Lisa Bean of Lake City

Grandchildren Robert & Jessica Scarbro of Wichita, TX

Kristen & Adam Irwin of Lake City

Nicci & Cory Brewer of Clinton

Jordan & Tabitha Scarbro of Clinton

Cassandra & Lucas McKamey of Andersonville

Brianna & Andy Long of Clinton

Joey & Destani Bean of Clinton

4 Great-grandchildren

Brothers Tim & Beckie Ferrell of Churchill

Willard & Gayle Ferrell of Powell

Pete & Terrie Ferrell of Conyers, GA

Sisters Sue Cox of Corryton

Bitsy & Wayne Irwin Wayne of Powell

Brother-in-law Dorsey & Ona Lowe of Huntsville

Sisters-in-law Pearl Seibers of Lake City

Linda & Leab & husband, Jerry of Paducah, KY

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Pine Ridge Baptist Church with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Rev. Clifford Fraker & Rev. Verlin Langford officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made in memory of Bill to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

