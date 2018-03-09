Community

CLINTON NAMED TREE CITY, U.S.A.

Clinton, TN, was recently named a “2017 Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Tree City USA recognition is achieved by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

More information on the program is available at www.arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

