Mazzie D. (Darlene) Underwood, Oliver Springs

Mazzie D. (Darlene) Underwood passed away early morning March 3, 2018 after a prolonged illness.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a kind and loving soul to all she touched. She will be dearly missed by those blessed by her presence.

Devoted and gracious wife of David for 30 years. Survived by her daughter Karese and husband Cary , son Micah and wife Alisha, grandsons Keagan and Peyton, granddaughters Amarese and Eleanor, sisters Susie and Sandy, brother Larry and wife Sissie, special niece Melinda, nephew Jessi, many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends.

She was devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in whose care she now rests. May God bless her and keep her until that great day of resurrection and reunion.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 1:00-2:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm.

