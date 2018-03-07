Obituaries

Robert “Bob” Lee Johnson, Clinton

Robert “Bob” Lee Johnson of Clinton, surrounded by his loving family, passed away peacefully in his home to be with our Heavenly Father on March 6, 2018.

He was born in London, KY, on October 7, 1937, to the late Robert and Amanda Johnson. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton and lived by example, the life of a Christian.

In 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country by scanning broadcasts to intercept secret codes. He was stationed primarily in the Aleutian Islands, AK, and at Fort Walters in Texas. He was honorably discharged in 1963.

Following his U.S. Army service, he completed his college degree in electrical engineering from Indiana Institute of Technology.

Bob retired in 1997 as a Deputy Director with the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge, TN, where he was responsible for buying power for select DOE plants.

He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, hiking, reading, watching westerns, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by Eileen Johnson, his devoted wife whom he married on September 14, 1962, and shared 55 wonderful years together. He is also survived by: son, Robert Todd Johnson and his wife Tina; daughter, Tanya Calhoun and her husband Kelly; brother, Charles Johnson and his wife Jeanette; four grandchildren, Amanda and Alden Johnson, and Harrison and Matthew Calhoun; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 9, 2018, with the funeral service following. with the Reverends Mike Thompson and Ronnie Owens officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the building fund at Second Baptist Church, Clinton, TN. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

