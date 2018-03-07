Obituaries

Richard “Dick” Lee Boyd, Clinton

Richard “Dick” Lee Boyd, age 81 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, March 5, 2018 at the Parkwest Medical Center. He and wife Evelyn have been members of First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge for 23 years.

Born in Arkansas City, KS, Dick went to high school in Los Alamos, NM. He received a B.S. from Eastern New Mexico University.

He worked at multiple Nuclear Power Plants across the country and in Italy for over 30 years before working in remediation at various government sites.

He is survived by and will be greatly missed by wife, Evelyn Boyd of Clinton, daughters Cyndie (Ed) Woodworth, Tracy (Dave) DeBus of Livermore, CA and son Rick (Edna) Boyd of Walnut Creek, CA, Stepsons Jeff Longee of Oak Ridge, Joel Longee (Leigh) of Kingston; and stepdaughter Janese Longee of Oak Ridge; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many friends.

The family will receive friends at the First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 10-11am with the Memorial Service to follow at 11am with Jenny Coughman officiating. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements

