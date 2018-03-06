Obituaries

Fred Wilson Jr, Harriman

Fred Wilson, Jr. age 85 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, March 5, 2018 at Renaissance Terrace in Harriman, TN. He worked for Burlington Industries and Kaiser Roth for over 40 years. He loved to ride motorcycles, listen to beach music and was a life- long South Carolina Gamecocks Football fan.

Survivors include wife of 60 years Jeanne Wilson of Harriman, TN.

Daughters Beth Selewski of Rockwood, TN.

Anne Oakes (Frank) of Andersonville, Tn.

Patricia Doss (Jim) of Knoxville, TN.

Son Freddie Wilson of Harriman, TN.

Brothers John H. Wilson (Diane) of Dillon, SC.

Michael L. Wilson (Debbie) of Florence, SC.

Grandson Chip Selewski of Nashville, TN.

Aunt Jewell Carmichael and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Special thanks to Wendy of Avalon Hospice, and to Renaissance Terrace for their special care.

Memorial service 6:30 pm Thursday March 8, 2018 in the Kyker Chapel with the Rev. Earnie Willis officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside 3 p.m. Saturday March 10, 2018 at Riverside Cemetery in Dillon, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital at P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman in charge of arrangements in Tennessee and Kannaday Funeral Home in charge of arrangements in Dillon, SC www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.

