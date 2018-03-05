Obituaries

Imogene Broyles Ferguson, Campbell County

Imogene Broyles Ferguson, age 77 of Campbell County, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 2, 2018 at her residence. She was born March 4, 1940 in Pioneer, TN to the late Curtis and Marie Meredith Broyles. Imogene was a member of Willowbrook Baptist Church. She was loved working in her garden and flowers. In addition to her parents, Imogene is preceded in death by her son: Ricky Ferguson and sister Eyvonee Broyles.

Survivors:

Husband Bill Ferguson of 59 Years Pioneer,TN

Daughters Angie Ferguson Pioneer,TN

Andrea Ferguson Pioneer,TN

Son Edward Ferguson Lake City

Brothers Terry Broyles Brazil

GrandChildren Colby Ferguson

Hunter Ferguson

Teddy & Monica Ferguson

Tabitha & John Branch

Chessisa Ferguson

Great GrandChildren- 8

Special Friends and Caregivers Trina, Trisha, Toni, Lisa, Debra

Visitation: 5:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, March 5, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, March 5, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Leach and Rev. Steve Morgan officiating.

Interment: 11:00am Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Friends and family will meet at Meredith Cemetery in Pionner, TN.

You may also view Imogene’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

