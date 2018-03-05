Obituaries

Cheyenne Bodine Simonds, Clinton

Cheyenne Bodine Simonds, age 53 of Clinton, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, March 2, 2018. He was a proud Army veteran who loved working in construction.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Frances and Winfred Simonds and a brother, Illya Scott Simonds.

Cheyenne is survived by his parents, Winfred Simonds of Clinton and Georgia Simonds of Mineral Bluff, GA; daughters, Chasity Dawn Simonds and Stephanie Nichole Simonds both of Clinton; brothers, Tracy Simonds of Clinton, Casey Simonds of Knoxville, Jason Simonds of Knoxville, Michael Gideon of Mineral Bluff, GA; sisters, Tatia Gideon of Mineral Bluff, GA, Venus De Mylo of Maryville, Velvet Simonds of Clinton, and Scarlett Simonds of Knoxville; Four Grandchildren; Girlfriend, Glenda Burgess of Clinton; and nephew, Randy Simonds of Oak Ridge.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 2 PM at Copper Ridge Memorial Gardens in Blue Ridge, GA. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. www.holleygamble.com

