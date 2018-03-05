Obituaries

Vaughn Armes, Lancing

Mr. Vaughn Armes, age 84 of Lancing passed away Friday March 2, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Vaughn was a veteran of the United States Air Force as well as the United States Army where he retired in 1964 after the Korean War. He also retired from the Y-12 plant in 1993 after 33 years of service. Vaughn served as a Morgan County Commissioner for the 4th District from 2006 until 2010 and he also served as a Field Officer for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department for many years. Vaughn was a member of Petros Baptist Church for many years and also Emerald Lodge #377 F&AM in Wartburg. Vaughn enjoyed bee keeping, gardening, coon hunting and talking to anyone and everyone.

He was preceded in death by one daughter: Kimberly Newport.

His parents: Motor and Nellie York Armes.

One brother: Scott Armes, three half-brothers and one half-sister.

And a niece: Cheryl Nichols.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Yvonne Melton Armes.

Three sons and daughter-s-in-law: Lanny and Pam Armes, Scott and Angie Armes, and Matthew and Sara Armes.

Three daughters and son-in-law: Robin and Randy Daugherty, Tammy Nelson and Joy Armes.

One son-in-law: Gary Newport.

Six granddaughters, two grandsons, six great grandsons and one great granddaughter.

Along with several other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday March 5, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. A Masonic Service will be held at 8:00 PM. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Charles Webb officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 PM in Clear Creek Cemetery

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, honored to be serving the Armes family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

