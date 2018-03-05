Obituaries

Audra Ruth Seiber, Lake City

Audra Ruth Seiber, age 82 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2018. Ruth was born on October 23, 1936 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Samuel and Annie Hatmaker Braden. Ruth retired from ALSCO after working for the company as a seamstress for over 20 years. Ruth was a member of Fraterville Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Lish Seiber, brothers, Leon, Columbus, Eugene, and Robert, sisters, Naomi, Pauline, Dora, and Blache, and great granddaughter Anna Mae Rose Seiber.

Survivors:

Sons William, Richard, Donald, Darrell, Dewayne, and Jeffery of Lake City

Niece Sandra Davis of Taylor, Michigan

Nephew Benny Braden of Clinton

Bill Braden and Eva Braden of Toledo, Ohio

Grandchildren Brian, Micheal, Cody, Kyle, Steven, Lisa, and Bentley Seiber

And many other family members and friends.

Visitaiton: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Monday, March 5, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 pm, Monday, March 5, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 1:15 PM on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to Circle Cemetery in Briceville for a 2:00 pm interment.

