Donald Wayne Thacker, Harriman

Donald Wayne Thacker, age 70, of Harriman, passed away March 2, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN . Wayne was a member of Mt Pisgah Baptist Church and a Vietnam Veteran .

He is preceded in death by son, James Edgar Thacker, parents, Jessie James and Sarah Thacker, brothers Raymond and Roy Thacker.

He is survived by his wife Judy Thacker of 38 years, son , Eddie Thacker and wife Vanessa of Clinton, step-daughter, Cammie Owens of Powell, grandchildren, Jason Owens, Allie Peacock and husband Ansel, Savannah Owens, Rebecca Thacker and fiance’ Michael Hammond and Brandon Thacker, brothers, Bill Thacker and wife Pat of Tullahoma, Wendell Thacker of White Pine, sister, Irene Morgan of Oak Ridge, brothers-in-law, Allen Sherwood and wife Mary, Mack Sherwood and wife Margaret, sisters-in-law, Lois Thacker, Irma Wright, Shirley Murray, Irene White, Sandy Sherwood.

The family will receive friends between the hours of 12:30- 2:30pm in the old sanctuary at Mt Pisgah Baptist Church with a service at 2:30 with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Mt Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mt Pisgah Print Shop.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Thacker family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

